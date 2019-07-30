Kazmar leads Gwinnett to 7-6 win over Durham

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Sean Kazmar hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Durham Bulls 7-6 on Tuesday.

Gwinnett took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a solo home run by Ryan LaMarre.

Trailing 5-2, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Michael Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Dalton Kelly.

The Stripers added to their lead in the eighth when Kazmar hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lucius Fox scored on a groundout and Perez hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Gwinnett lead to 7-6.

Patrick Weigel (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durham starter Anthony Banda (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Durham got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Perez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.