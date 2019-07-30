Grisham hits for cycle, sparks San Antonio’s 8-4 win over Sacramento

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit for the cycle, as the San Antonio Missions topped the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Tuesday.

Grisham homered in the first, homered in the second, singled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the seventh.

Up 5-3, the Missions added to their lead in the fifth inning when Hernan Perez hit a two-run home run.

The Missions tacked on another run in the sixth when Grisham scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas Jankins (10-3) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Yoanys Quiala (6-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Steven Duggar homered and singled, scoring two runs for the River Cats.