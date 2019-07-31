Hummel, Thomas lead Biloxi to 6-2 win over Jackson

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Dillon Thomas homered and had two hits as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Jackson Generals 6-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Shuckers and a three-game winning streak for the Generals.

The home run by Hummel scored Bruce Caldwell to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Thomas hit a solo home run, while Jake Gatewood hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Clayton Andrews in the eighth.

Biloxi starter Dylan File (7-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bo Takahashi (7-5) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and three hits over six innings.

Jeffrey Baez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Generals.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 7-3 against Biloxi this season.