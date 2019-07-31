Reyes, Kramer lead the way for Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Pablo Reyes doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Indianapolis Indians topped the Toledo Mud Hens 6-4 on Wednesday.

Kevin Kramer homered and singled with two runs for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis went up 4-0 in the fourth after Reyes hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Jake Elmore.

Toledo answered in the bottom of the frame when Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Indians later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Kramer hit a solo home run, while Will Craig scored on a double play in the seventh.

Indianapolis starter Cam Vieaux (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Beau Burrows (1-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Mud Hens, Mahtook homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.