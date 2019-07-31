Skubal and Carlton shut out Binghamton, Erie wins 3-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Tarik Skubal and Drew Carlton combined for a shutout as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Carlton (2-3) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one to pick up the win. Joseph Shaw (1-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

All three runs for Erie came in the second inning, when Kody Eaves scored on a groundout and Derek Hill hit a two-run single.

The Rumble Ponies were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Binghamton won the first game 6-3.