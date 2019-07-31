Rojas leads Williamsport to 6-2 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Johan Rojas had two hits and scored two runs as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Connecticut Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Williamsport started the scoring in the first inning when Kendall Simmons drew a bases-loaded walk and D.J. Stewart hit a sacrifice fly.

The Crosscutters later added three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Bryson Stott hit an RBI double and Rudy Rott hit an RBI single, while Simmons hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Leonel Aponte (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Connecticut starter Xavier Javier (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Williamsport took advantage of some erratic Connecticut pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Jake Holton singled three times, driving home two runs for the Tigers.