Verenzuela’s sacrifice leads AZL Cubs 2 to 3-2 win over AZL D-backs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ricardo Verenzuela drove in Abraham Rodriguez with a sacrifice hit in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 3-2 win over the AZL D-backs on Thursday.

Rodriguez scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a flyout by Kevin Moreno.

In the top of the first, AZL D-backs took the lead on a home run by Kevin Cron that scored Corbin Carroll. AZL Cubs 2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Verenzuela scored on an error and Luis Verdugo hit an RBI single.

Jamie Galazin (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jonathan Stroman (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.