Figueroa, Vidal and Cantu lead Mexico in win

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Carlos Figueroa, David Vidal and Jorge Cantu each had three hits, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 16-6 on Wednesday.

Figueroa tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs. Vidal doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Mexico had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.

In the third, Cantu hit a three-run home run, while Juan Carlos Gamboa hit an RBI double and Vidal hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Mexico starter Matt Gage (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Delgado (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Johnny Davis had a pair of hits for the Guerreros.