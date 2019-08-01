Sports
Alvarez’s homer leads Tijuana to 3-2 win over Monclova
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 3-2 win over the Acereros del Norte on Wednesday.
The home run by Alvarez scored Yeison Asencio and was the game's last scoring play.
The Acereros took a 2-1 lead when Alex Mejia hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Horacio Ramirez (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Al Alburquerque (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
The Acereros failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Mejia was a triple short of the cycle for the Acereros. Francisco Peguero singled three times, also stealing a base.
