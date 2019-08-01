Selby, Davis lead Greensboro to 5-2 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jonah Davis homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Colin Selby struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the West Virginia Power 5-2 on Thursday.

Selby (5-3) allowed one run and four hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Greensboro started the scoring in the first inning when Davis hit a solo home run and Fabricio Macias hit an RBI single.

After Greensboro added a run in the second on a single by Davis, the Power cut into the deficit in the second inning when Mike Salvatore hit an RBI single, driving in Bobby Honeyman.

The Grasshoppers later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Ji-Hwan Bae and Macias hit RBI doubles to secure the victory.

Nate Fisher (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Greensboro improved to 13-3 against West Virginia this season.