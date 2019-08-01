Payne leads Tennessee to 4-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tyler Payne homered and had two hits as the Tennessee Smokies defeated the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Thursday.

Tennessee started the scoring in the second inning when Roberto Caro scored on an error and Zach Davis hit an RBI single.

After Tennessee added a run in the third when Caro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Payne, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Trey Harris hit an RBI double, bringing home William Contreras.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the eighth when Payne hit a solo home run.

Tennessee left-hander Luis Lugo (5-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kurt Hoekstra (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and four hits over two innings.

Tennessee improved to 4-1 against Mississippi this season.