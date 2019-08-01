Hiott, McGowan lead the way for Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott tripled and singled, scoring three runs as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Auburn Doubledays 8-3 on Thursday.

Jacson McGowan doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Hudson Valley.

Down 3-1 in the fourth, Auburn cut into the lead when Anthony Peroni hit an RBI double, scoring J.T. Arruda.

The Renegades extended their lead in the fifth inning when Hiott scored on an error and McGowan hit an RBI double.

Ben Brecht (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Carlos Romero (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Doubledays, Arruda doubled and singled, scoring two runs.