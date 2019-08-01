Dubon’s run leads Sacramento to 3-2 win over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Mauricio Dubon scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the River Cats a 3-2 lead after Mike Gerber hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, San Antonio took the lead on a home run by David Freitas that scored Nate Orf. Sacramento answered in the seventh inning when Francisco Pena hit an RBI single, bringing home Gerber.

Williams Jerez (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jimmy Nelson (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.