Herum’s homer leads Missoula to 7-4 win over Great Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Marty Herum hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Thursday.

The home run by Herum scored Axel Andueza to give the Osprey a 2-0 lead.

The Voyagers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Anderson Comas scored on a double play.

The Osprey later added three runs in the third and one in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Missoula right-hander Tyler Poulin (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jason Morgan (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over three innings.