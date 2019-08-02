Padlo, Kelly lift Durham over Charlotte 7-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo homered, tripled and doubled, scoring three runs as the Durham Bulls defeated the Charlotte Knights 7-6 on Thursday.

Dalton Kelly fell a triple shy of the cycle with three RBIs for Durham.

Trailing 5-0 in the fifth, Charlotte tied the game when it put up five runs, including a three-run home run by Zack Collins.

Following the big inning, the Bulls took the lead in the seventh inning when Michael Perez and Padlo hit back-to-back home runs.

The Knights saw their comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Palka hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Durham lead to 7-6.

Starter Ricardo Pinto (7-4) got the win while Zach Thompson (5-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the Knights, Collins homered and singled twice, driving home three runs. Palka homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.