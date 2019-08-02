Gutierrez’s homer leads Durango to 12-6 win over Saltillo

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 12-6 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday.

The home run by Gutierrez, part of a five-run inning, gave the Generales a 9-6 lead before Rolando Acosta hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Esteban Haro (2-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Alejandro Soto (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Saraperos, Jorge Vazquez singled three times, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Saltillo is 4-2 against Durango this season.