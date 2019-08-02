Mendoza leads Hagerstown to 4-2 win over Rome

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Drew Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-2 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.

The home run by Mendoza scored Jackson Cluff to give the Suns a 2-1 lead.

The Braves tied the game in the fourth inning when Greg Cullen hit a solo home run.

The Suns took the lead for good in the fourth when Jacob Rhinesmith scored on an error.

Hagerstown right-hander Joan Adon (10-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter William Woods (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.