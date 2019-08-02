Mack’s homer leads Elizabethton to 10-6 win over Bristol

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Charles Mack hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 10-6 win over the Bristol Pirates on Friday.

The home run by Mack scored Seth Gray and Parker Phillips to give the Twins a 7-5 lead.

The Twins later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Kidany Salva hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Gray to secure the victory.

Erik Cha (4-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Enrique Santana (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Several Pirates chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Matt Morrow doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.