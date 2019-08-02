Turner, Engelmann lead Lake County to 5-1 win over Lansing

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jonathan Engelmann homered and had two hits, and Matt Turner tossed five scoreless innings as the Lake County Captains topped the Lansing Lugnuts 5-1 on Friday.

Turner (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked four while allowing one hit.

Lake County went up 3-0 in the fourth after Engelmann hit a solo home run and Josh Rolette hit an RBI double.

The Captains later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Rolette and Quentin Holmes hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Sean Wymer (5-11) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.