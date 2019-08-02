Rodriguez leads Montgomery over Chattanooga 8-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- David Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-2 on Friday.

Montgomery started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Rodriguez advanced to second on a single by Vidal Brujan and then scored on a double by Taylor Walls.

After Montgomery added four runs in the third, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jonathan India hit a sacrifice fly and Tyler Stephenson hit an RBI single.

The Biscuits later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Brett Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Lowe, while Jim Haley and Carl Chester scored on an error in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Montgomery left-hander Josh Fleming (11-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brad Markey (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 8-4 against Chattanooga this season.