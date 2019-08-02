Sports
Hummel hits two homers as Biloxi gets past Jacksonville 7-2
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a pair of homers, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.
C.J. Hinojosa and Ryan Aguilar also homered for the Shuckers.
Hummel hit a two-run shot in the second inning off Chad Smith and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off McKenzie Mills.
Biloxi left-hander Cameron Roegner (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pablo Lopez (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and two hits while only recording two outs.
Lewin Diaz homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Jumbo Shrimp.
