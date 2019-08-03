Florido, Marlowe lift Everett over Spokane 5-2

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Cade Marlowe doubled and singled, and Deivy Florido allowed just two hits over five innings as the Everett AquaSox topped the Spokane Indians 5-2 on Friday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the AquaSox.

Florido (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one run.

Everett got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Patrick Frick stole second, went to third on a double by Connor Hoover, and then scored on a double by Hoover.

The AquaSox later tacked on four runs in the seventh, including a two-run triple by Billy Cooke.

Juan Mejia (3-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Northwest League game.