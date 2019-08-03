Yanqui, Grotjohn lead the way for Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Yoel Yanqui doubled three times, driving in five runs as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 10-4 on Friday.

Ryan Grotjohn doubled twice with three runs for Visalia.

Visalia scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when Yanqui hit a two-run double and Geraldo Perdomo drew a bases-loaded walk.

Connor Grey (2-1) got the win in relief while Rancho Cuca. starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-8) took the loss in the California League game.