Stroman expected to start for the Mets against Pirates

New York Mets (53-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-11, 2.96 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (3-8, 5.58 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and New York will play at PNC Park on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Mets are 25-36 on the road. New York is slugging .428 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .583. The Pirates won the last meeting 8-4. Trevor Williams earned his fourth victory and Starling Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Steven Matz registered his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Pirates with 117 hits and is batting .285. Colin Moran is 5-for-28 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Alonso leads the Mets with 58 extra base hits and is batting .257. Robinson Cano is 10-for-42 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Juan Lagares: day-to-day (illness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).