Clementina’s single leads Daytona to 4-3 win over St. Lucie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Hendrik Clementina hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 4-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday.

The single by Clementina scored Bryant Flete and Jose Garcia and was the game's last scoring play.

Jacob Zanon hit an RBI triple, scoring Carlos Cortes in the first inning to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. The Tortugas came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Flete hit a two-run home run.

St. Lucie regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Manny Rodriguez.

Michael Byrne (5-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while St. Lucie starter Luc Rennie (6-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Mets, Rodriguez homered and doubled, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 5-1 against Daytona this season.