Outman’s homer leads Great Lakes to 11-6 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- James Outman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to an 11-6 win over the South Bend Cubs on Saturday. With the loss, the Cubs snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The home run by Outman started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Loons an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Kody Hoese hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Dan Robinson.

Mark Washington (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Casey Ryan (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 8-4 against South Bend this season.