Rodriguez’s single leads Springfield to 2-1 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday.

The single by Rodriguez scored Irving Lopez and Yariel Gonzalez to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas answered in the bottom of the frame when Aaron Knapp hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joseph Odom to cut the deficit to one.

Springfield right-hander Alex Fagalde (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Logan Gilbert (1-2) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and six hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Travelers, Cal Raleigh doubled and singled twice. Donnie Walton doubled and singled twice.