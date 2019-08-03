De Goti’s homer leads Round Rock to 10-9 win over Sacramento

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Alex De Goti hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 10-9 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.

The home run by De Goti scored Nick Tanielu and Jamie Ritchie and was the game's last scoring play.

Brandon Bielak (6-3) got the win in relief while Melvin Adon (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Chris Shaw homered and singled, scoring two runs for the River Cats. Jaylin Davis homered and singled, driving home three runs.