Miller’s homer leads NW Arkansas to 8-0 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Anderson Miller hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to an 8-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday.

The home run by Miller, part of a five-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Nate Esposito scored on an error and Dairon Blanco scored on a single later in the inning.

The Naturals later scored three runs in the ninth to put the game away.

Starter Jackson Kowar (2-4) got the win while Justin De Fratus (6-8) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Drillers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Naturals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.