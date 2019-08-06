Sports

Canes relegated to one national TV game in 2019-20 season

Canes fans, gathered outside the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Avenue, react after the Boston Bruins score in the second period of Sunday’s playoff game. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals earned it a lot of national TV time on NBC -- last season.

The Canes’ playoff success didn’t translate to more TV time in the coming 2019-20 regular season.

The Canes again will be shown on the NBC Sports Group just once, on March 5, in the road game against the Philadelphia Flyers. That’s it -- one and done.

NBC released its national schedule Tuesday, trumpeting the 109 games that will be shown this season, including 14 doubleheaders on its “Wednesday Night Hockey showcase.” The NBC release said “Established stars and young phenoms will take center stage on ‘Wednesday Night Hockey’” but that won’t include the Canes’ Sebastian Aho or Andrei Svechnikov.

