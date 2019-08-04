Yerzy leads Hillsboro to 7-2 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andy Yerzy had three hits and two RBI as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-2 on Sunday.

Hillsboro took the lead in the first when Ricky Martinez scored on a forceout and Yerzy hit a two-run double.

The Hops later added two runs in both the second and sixth innings. In the second, Kevin Lachance scored on a wild pitch and Nick Grande scored on a groundout, while Lachance scored on an error in the sixth.

Deyni Olivero (7-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Travis Perry (3-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hillsboro improved to 8-4 against Salem-Keizer this season.