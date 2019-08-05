Green’s run leads Pulaski to 1-0 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green scored the decisive run on an error in the sixth inning, as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Princeton Rays 1-0 on Monday.

Green scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on an error.

Starter Randy Vasquez (3-1) got the win while Taj Bradley (1-5) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.

The Rays were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.