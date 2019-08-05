Perez hits walk-off homer, Tri-City beats Lowell 3-1

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Perez hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats beat the Lowell Spinners 3-1 on Monday.

After Lowell's Alex Erro hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, Tri-City tied the game 1-1 in the eighth when Juan Paulino hit an RBI double, bringing home Juan Ramirez.

Reliever Cole McDonald (1-0) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits to get the win. He also struck out five and walked one. Jenrry Mejia (0-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the New York-Penn League game.

Nathan Perry doubled and singled in the win.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Spinners did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Spinners, Cameron Cannon doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 6-1 against Tri-City this season.