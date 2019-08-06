Morrison’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 5-4 win over Louisville

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 5-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday.

The home run by Morrison capped a four-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 5-4 lead after Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Bats took a 4-1 lead when Jose Siri scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth.

Lehigh Valley left-hander Cole Irvin (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (7-11) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.

Rob Refsnyder homered and singled for the Bats.