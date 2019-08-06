Barnhart leads Reds homer barrage in 8-4 win over Angels

Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart follows through on a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati's five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their two-game interleague series.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.

Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game, giving him eight homers this season and three in the last three games.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-6) allowed five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings to collect the win, the Reds' third straight and fourth in five games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amir Garrett had three strikeouts in 1 2-3 innings. Michael Lorenzen, Robert Stephenson and Lucas Sims each recorded an out in an eighth inning delayed 54 minutes by rain.

Aquino went deep into right-center field to make a backhand catch of pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun's bases-loaded two-out bid for extra bases in the eighth.

Upton hit a three-run homer in the first. The Reds answered against José Suarez with Eugenio Suárez's solo homer and Iglesias's game-tying two-run drive.

Aquino started Cincinnati's three-run fifth with a shot to center field for his second homer since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. DeSclafani and Nick Senzel added RBI singles for a 6-3 lead.

Suarez (2-3) set season highs by giving up six runs and 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. The Angels rookie left-hander is winless in seven starts since his last win on June 15.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Noé Ramirez (viral infection) threw a bullpen on Tuesday and could be sent on a rehab assignment this weekend.

Reds: Aquino hit the padded wall in foul territory down the right-field line fielding Fletcher's first-inning leadoff single, but he made the play and came up firing to second. Aquino stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Dillon Peters (2-0) is coming off pitching 7 2-3 innings at Cleveland on Friday, the longest outing of his career and the longest by a Los Angeles pitcher this season.

Reds: LHP Alex Wood (1-0) is 3-2 with a 2.86 earned-run average in six career starts and three relief appearances against the Cubs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports