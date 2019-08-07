San Diego visits Seattle, aims to build on Lamet’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (52-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-68, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-6, 4.23 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.49 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Dinelson Lamet. Lamet pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 26-33 in home games. Seattle has hit 181 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 26, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 27-30 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .322. The Padres won the last meeting 9-4. Dinelson Lamet earned his first victory and Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Wade LeBlanc took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Kyle Seager is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 30 home runs and is batting .236. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).