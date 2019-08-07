Fried, Braves to face Perez, Twins

Atlanta Braves (67-48, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-43, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (12-4, 4.07 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (8-4, 4.58 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are 35-22 in home games. Minnesota has slugged .501, good for first in in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .662 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Braves are 35-23 in road games. Atlanta has hit 179 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 28, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 12-7. Mike Foltynewicz earned his third victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Jose Berrios registered his sixth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 58 extra base hits and is batting .265. Cruz is 13-for-29 with three doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 28 home runs and is batting .296. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (triceps), Sam Dyson: 10-day IL (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).