Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Daniel Evans of Britain during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Montreal. Paul Chiasson

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England's Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.

After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.

"All the matches are difficult here," Nadal said. "It was a tough first set. Then in the second, I was able to take advantage at the beginning, but then he broke me back."

The 33-year-old Spanish star, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, will face Argentina's Guido Pella in the third round. Pella beat Moldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Thiem was coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria.

Felix Auger-Aliassime won an all-Canadian match when Milos Raonic retired because of a back injury. Auger-Aliassime the first set 6-3, and Raonic won the second 6-3 before stopping play.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and France's Richard Gasquet beat fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4); and France's Adrian Mannarino, topped 11th-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, 6-2, 6-1.

Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia edged Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2; eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia topped Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-3, 6-0; and 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain edged Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2, 7-5; and

Cristian Garin of Chile knocked off 12th-seeded American John Isner 6-3, 6-4; and 14th-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia topped Australia's John Millman 6-3, 6-4.