Yari hits walk-off triple, Daytona beats Florida 3-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Bruce Yari hit a walk-off two-run triple with one out in the ninth inning, as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Fire Frogs took a 2-1 lead when Garrison Schwartz hit an RBI single, bringing home Drew Lugbauer in the fourth.

Daytona starter Mac Sceroler went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out 10. Andy Cox (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sean McLaughlin (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.