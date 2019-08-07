Shaffer, Sullivan lead Montgomery to 13-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan had four hits and two RBI, and Brian Shaffer hurled five scoreless innings as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Birmingham Barons 13-1 on Wednesday.

Shaffer (3-2) allowed one hit while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Montgomery scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it put up five runs, including a sacrifice fly by Sullivan that scored Vidal Brujan.

Lincoln Henzman (2-6) went five innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Montgomery improved to 11-5 against Birmingham this season.