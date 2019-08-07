Sports
Herum leads AZL D-backs over AZL Mariners 4-1
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Marty Herum hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the AZL D-backs beat the AZL Mariners 4-1 on Thursday.
AZL D-backs started the scoring in the first inning when Herum hit a two-run home run.
AZL Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning when Antoine Mistico hit an RBI single, bringing home Cody Grosse to get within one.
The AZL D-backs later tacked on a run in both the second and third innings. In the second, Marshawn Taylor hit an RBI triple, while Wyatt Mathisen stole home in the third.
Brennan Malone (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Mariners starter Anthony Tomczak (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Comments