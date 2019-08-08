Ward scores on double in 10th, Salt Lake beats Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jo Adell scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 12-11 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday.

Adell scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a walk by Justin Bour. Later in the inning, Salt Lake added a couple of insurance runs when Taylor Ward and Bour scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the bottom of the inning, Omaha scored on a home run by Xavier Fernandez that brought home Chase d'Arnaud. However, the rally ended when Jeremy Rhoades got Jecksson Flores to fly out to end the game.

The Bees scored one run in the eighth before Omaha answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Phillips hit a three-run home run to tie the game 9-9.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Hermosillo homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win. Josh Thole homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Rhoades (3-1) got the win in relief while Jonathan Dziedzic (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Fernandez homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Storm Chasers. Kelvin Gutierrez doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs.