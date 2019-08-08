Windham’s walk leads AZL Cubs 2 to 6-2 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Bryce Windham drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 6-2 win over the AZL Giants Black on Thursday.

The walk by Windham started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Reivaj Garcia hit a two-run single and Windham scored on a wild pitch.

Jose Gomez (1-1) got the win in relief while Ben Strahm (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.