Marcelino, Hearn lift Lancaster over Rancho Cuca. 5-2

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5-2 on Wednesday.

Matt Hearn reached base four times for Lancaster.

Rancho Cuca. cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Jordan Procyshen hit a solo home run.

The JetHawks added to their lead in the fifth inning when Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single, bringing home Hearn.

The JetHawks later tacked on two runs in the seventh when LeeMarcus Boyd hit an RBI double and then scored on a walk by Casey Golden to secure the victory.

Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (8-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.