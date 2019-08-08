Rodriguez Salazar’s single leads Tijuana to 4-1 win over Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 4-1 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Wednesday.

The single by Rodriguez Salazar, part of a two-run inning, gave the Toros a 2-1 lead before Junior Lake hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Toros tacked on another run in the eighth when Lake scored when a runner was thrown out.

Tijuana left-hander Carlos Hernandez (6-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Victor Buelna (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.