Triolo leads West Virginia to 8-2 win over Williamsport

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Jared Triolo had two hits and scored two runs, as the West Virginia Black Bears exploded for a season-high five extra-base hits in an 8-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

West Virginia started the scoring in the second inning when Matt Gorski hit a solo home run and Brett Kinneman hit a two-run double.

The Black Bears later added three runs in the third and two in the sixth. In the third, Fernando Villegas hit an RBI single, driving in Cory Wood, while Triolo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Blake Sabol in the sixth.

Denny Roman (2-0) got the win in relief while Williamsport starter Adam Leverett (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Bryson Stott homered and singled for the Crosscutters.

West Virginia improved to 6-2 against Williamsport this season.