Bubic, Hicklen lead Wilmington to 3-1 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Kris Bubic tossed a three-hit complete game and Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-1 on Thursday.

Bubic (5-3) allowed one run while striking out 11 and walking one to get the win.

Wilmington started the scoring in the first inning when Hicklen hit a two-run home run.

After Wilmington added a run in the fifth when Kyle Kasser scored on an error, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Papierski hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Enmanuel Valdez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

J.P. France (4-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked one.