Heyer hits walk-off double, Great Lakes beats Lake County 5-4

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Luke Heyer had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Lake County Captains 5-4 on Thursday.

Leonel Valera scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Valera and then went to third on a double by Heyer.

Heyer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring James Outman in the first inning to give the Loons a 1-0 lead. The Captains came back to take a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning when they scored three runs, including a balk that scored Ike Freeman.

Great Lakes cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth when Heyer hit a two-run home run.

Mark Washington (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Marman (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Miguel Jerez homered and singled for the Captains.