Mora leads AZL Giants Orange over AZL Padres 2 5-1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Edison Mora singled twice as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL Padres 2 5-1 on Friday. The AZL Padres 2 saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

AZL Giants Orange started the scoring with a big fifth inning, when it put up four runs, including a passed ball and a single that scored Mora and Javeyan Williams.

Following the big inning, the AZL Padres 2 cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Angel Solarte hit an RBI double, scoring Ripken Reyes.

The AZL Giants Orange tacked on another run in the sixth when Marco Luciano drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Rodolfo Bone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Moreno (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 2 starter Jeferson Garcia (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.