Gale leads Durham over Indianapolis 9-5

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Rocky Gale had four hits as the Durham Bulls topped the Indianapolis Indians 9-5 on Friday.

Durham batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Kean Wong.

The Bulls later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Nate Lowe hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Gale to secure the victory.

Durham starter Jose De Leon (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Waddell (1-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over one inning.